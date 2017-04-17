Uttar Pradesh: BJP plans to reach out to Muslim women, youth

In its manifesto for the state Assembly polls, the party had promised to take up the issue of ‘triple talaq’. (Reuters)

The BJP unit of Uttar Pradesh has decided to hold a number of programmes in next few months to reach out voters from different sections including women from the Muslim community. Programmes will be organised starting from April 24 until September 25, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said

These programmes will be organised between April 24 till September 25, the birth anniversary of party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay.

Party’s Alpsankhyak Morcha, from September1-15, will organise seminars on triple talaq, most likely in madrasas of the state, where women rights experts will address Muslim women on their legal rights. They will also be counselled on empowerment.

In its manifesto for the state Assembly polls, the party had promised to take up the issue of ‘triple talaq’, which is pending in the Supreme Court, depending on what Muslim women desire. After coming to power, post elections, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP Government plans to collect the opinion of women on the issue. The chief minister had already asked women ministers to hold meetings with concerned.

The party has decided to come out with a list of blood donors. The BJP, o n August 14, will organise blood donation camps across the state, in which maximum 100 units of blood would be collected at each booth.

“Following this, the blood groups of the remaining donors would be checked but their blood would not be collected. Their contact details, along with their blood groups, would be compiled into a list to create a directory. When in need, they could come to the use of those in a medical emergency,” party UP vice-president Ashwani Tyagi was quoted as saying by the paper.

State Deputy Chief Minister Kashav Prasad Maurya, along with senior party leader Sunil Bansal, are also part of the committee. The party has also asked its youth wing to organise sports meets and programmes where young singers, painters and writers are able to participate.