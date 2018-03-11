Uttar Pradesh, Bihar by-elections LIVE updates: Voting underway for Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Araria, Jehanabad and Bhabua bypolls

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar by-elections LIVE Updates: The seats of Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Araria, Jehanabad and Bhabhua are going to polls today

In what is being seen as a prestige battle for the BJP and a litmus test for the newly floated SP-BSP alliance for bypolls, voting is underway in two constituencies of Uttar Pradesh – Gorakhpur and Phulpur. Along with the Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, voting for Araria Parliamentary seat and Jehanabad and Bhabua assembly seats of Bihar is also underway. The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh were necessitated after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated their seats in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, respectively, while in Araria, the seat fell vacant due to the death of RJD strongman Mohammed Taslimuddin. In Jehanabad and Bhabua, the bypolls were necessiated after the death of BJP’s Anand Bhushan Pandey RJD MLA Mundrika Singh Yadav respectively.

The bypolls in UP assume significance as for the first time bitter political rivals SP and BSP have collaborated to defeat the BJP. BSP supremo Mayawati hasn’t put up any candidate in the two Lok Sabha constituencies of UP in order to give a clear way to the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP. Mayawati has also announced BSP’s support to the SP. Notably, the BJP has won Yogi Adityanth’s home turf Gorakhpur eight consecutive times. On the other hand, Bihar’s Araria parliamentary seat is seen as a direct battle between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Track LIVE Updates for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar by-elections:

10: 55 AM: After casting the “first” vote in the Lok Sabha by-election of Gorakhpur seat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win the bypolls with a big margin.