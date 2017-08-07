Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests Bangladeshi terrorist from Muzaffarnagar

The terrorist was arrested from the Kutesara locality in Charthawal area of Muzaffarnagar district. (Image: Reuters/ Representational)

A suspected Bangladeshi terrorist, associated with Islamic extremist group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), was on Sunday arrested from Muzaffarnagar by the Uttar Pradesh police’s Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), an official said. Abdullah was arrested from the Kutesara locality in Charthawal area of Muzaffarnagar district, IG, ATS, Asim Arun said. He was living in the area for the past one month, Arun said adding that before that, since 2011, Abdullah had been residing in the Deoband area of Saharanpur district.

Abdullah had managed to get an Aadhaar card and passport prepared on the basis of fake identity, the officer said. He was associated with the ABT and involved in preparing fake identity proofs of terrorists, especially from Bangladesh, and help them find safe hideouts in India, Arun said.

According to the police, ABT is an Al-Qaeda inspired Islamic extremist group based in Bangladesh.

ATS teams from Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and the district police team from Shamli conducted searches after Abdullah’s arrest, the police said. During interrogation, Abdullah told ATS sleuths that he used to prepare fake identity proofs with the help of one Faizan, resident of Deoband, IG Arun said. Based on this information, Faizan’s house in Deoband was searched but he was not found there, the ATS official said.

He however claimed that ‘jehadi’ literature in Bangla, literature regarding making of bombs, a colour printer and a number of fake ids were recovered from there. It has come to the fore that Faizan was also associated with the ABT, Arun added.