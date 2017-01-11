Uttar Pradesh assembly elections: Mayawati’s BSP candidates mostly members of leader’s immediate families

Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had undertaken an all-new tactic to tap Muslim votes in the state. (PTI)

As after the exit of Bhajan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders Swami Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, the party supremo Mayawati stated that the reason was her denial of election tickets to the leaders, in an attempt to stop nepotism within the party, among the BSP’s 401 candidates announced, most includes men and women who are members of leaders’ immediate families. While in some part of the state a father and his son are fielded to contest for two seats in the same district, in other siblings are fielded next to each other.

At Budhana of Muzaffarnagar district of the state, while Syeda Begum, the wife of former MP Kadir Rana is the BSP candidate, this year, Rana’s brother Noor Salim will be re-contesting for the BSP from Charthawal. Adding to the list, in the same district, former Rajya Sabha MP Rajpal Singh Sahni had been a BSP MLA in 2002 and his son Shivan Singh Sahni, will make his electorial debut from Khatauli, this year.

Another controversial minister Haji Mohammad Yakub will be representing the party from Meerut South and his son Mohhammad Imran is also a debutant BSP candidate from the same district. Again, seeking the fifth term from Sadabad of Hathras district of the state, former Minister Ramveer Upadhyay is the party candidate from the area and his brother Mukul Upadhyay has been fielded at Shikarpur of Bulandshahr.

From Chandausi in Sambhal, BSP zonal coordinator and former MLA Girish Chandra Jatav’s wife Vimavati will be contesting for the party. Sitting MLA Musarrat Ali ‘Bittan’ and his brother Arshad Ali will contest adjoining seats in the Badaun district.

As the battle for power intensifies in the poll bound Uttar Pradesh, with ruling Samajwadi party (SP) frequently being in news over several internal feuds, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had undertaken an all-new tactic to tap Muslim votes in the state. And as the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elctions nears, BSP had this time, unprecedentedly, fielded the longest list of Muslim candidates in the state, most of them from western UP.