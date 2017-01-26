UP elections: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari joins Mayawati’s BSP

Mayawati, today declared that gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his son have been included in the party. (ANI)

With the political tension heating up in the state ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, today declared that gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his son have been included in the party. While Mukhtar will be contesting for BSP from Mau Sadar, his son Abbas Ansari got tickets from Ghosi.

Reportedly, the inclusion of the gangster-turned-politician in BSP came after Mukhtar was ignored of candidature in the Samajwadi Party by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. There had been speculations of the redundancy of the merger between the Ansari brother’s Quami Ekta Dal (QED) and Samajwadi Party, since Akhilesh Yadav fielded Altaf Ansari from Mau Sadar seat from where Mukhtar is the sitting MLA.

Confirming the move taken by the party, Mayawati clarified that the charges against Mukhtar have not been proven and the party decision has been taken with that into consideration. Stating that there had been no criminal element in the party ever, Mayawati said that BSP gives chances to people if they want to improve under the BSP ‘umbrella’.