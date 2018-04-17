Narendra Modi Sweden visit: Here’s why it is crucial for India

The prime minister, who met his Swedish counterpart, Stefan Lofven, is visiting the country for attending an India-Nordic Summit.

PM Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Sweden in the first leg of his three-nation visit. The prime minister, who met his Swedish counterpart, Stefan Lofven, is visiting the country for attending an India-Nordic Summit. As per officials, issues related to global security would be discussed at the India-Nordic Summit. Given the fact that European countries have been targeted by terrorists in recent times, and the EU is more sensitive to the issue now, India would like to utilise the opportunity to sensitise them about the threat of terrorist groups active in its neighborhood, particularly in South Asia.

Modi is also scheduled to hold talks with the prime ministers from the Nordic nations, namely Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, both in the summit and through one-on-one engagements. Modi is likely to mention his government’s flagship proramme in the summit and ask if this country can contribute to India’s flagship programmes.

“We will examine how they (Nordic nations) can help our missions like Make in India, Skill India, Startup India and Smart Cities programmes. We are also looking at leveraging their expertise in the areas of food processing, renewable energy, and so on,” Indian Ambassador to Finland, Vani Rao, told news agency ANI. Modi is scheduled to address a gathering of select business leaders and will also meet the Indian community in the nation.

In Sweden, Modi is also scheduled to meet his Finnish counterpart Juha Sipila. A high-level dialogue is scheduled to take place to review and strengthen bilateral ties, with trade and investment as the key focus.The two prime ministers are meeting after almost two years.

While trade and investment will be the focus, Indian side will also look to explore engagement in new areas. For example, Nordic countries’ expertise in vocational education and clean technology are some areas of interest for India. Apart from this, the two leaders will also discuss matters pertaining economic and financial cooperation.

After Sweeden, Modi will visit the UK from April 17 to 20 for a bilateral visit, with a focus on enhancing India-UK tech partnership.