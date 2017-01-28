Bharatiya Janata Party UP Manifesto announced: ‘We will form Anti-romeo squad for women safety,’ says Amit Shah

The manifesto announced by party president Amit Shah focuses on creating job opportunities and better law and order evironment in the state. (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced its manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017. The manifesto announced by party president Amit Shah focuses on creating job opportunities and better law and order environment in the state.

Here are the all the highlights announced in the manifesto so far

4.00 pm: Amit Shah vows setting up of anti-romeo squad if party comes in power.

3. 55 pm: Amit Shah promises free Wi-Fi in all colleges.

3.48 pm: Shah promises a no interview plan for grade 3 and grade 4 jobs.

3.47 pm: BJP manifesto vows Rs 500 crore fund for meritorious students.

3.44 pm: Shah vows to eradicate alleged malpractices in appointments.

Release of BJP Manifesto for UP Elections 2017 by Shri @AmitShah. #UPParivartanSankalp http://t.co/TjHDGq3Qsk — BJP (@BJP4India) January 28, 2017

3.43 pm: Shah promises setting up special task force to deal with illegal mining.

3.43 pm: Amit Shah vows setting up of Anti-Land Mafia Task force.

3.43 pm: Shah promises set up one farmer dairy among four districts.

3.40 pm: Amit Shah says farmer loans will be waived if BJP comes to power.

3.34 pm: Amit Shah says politics of caste and creed will die in UP, if BJP comes to power.

3.32 pm: Shah slams SP for law and order, cites Mathura, Bulandshahar rape incidences.

3.30 pm: Amit Shah says NDA under PM Narendra Modi allocated Rs 1 Lakh more than United Progressive Alliance.

3.29 pm: Amit Shah says UP is still a part of BIMARU states, while others under BJP have excelled.

3.26 pm: Amit Shah slams SP, BSP for 15 years of misrule.

3.25 pm: Amit Shah Thanks hails Uttar Pradesh cadres’ work for party