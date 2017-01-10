Ustad Bismillah Khan’s grandson, 2 others arrested fror stealing his shehnais

His son Nazare got silver shehnais melted by jewellers in the Chetganj area of Varanasi. (Express Photo)

Grandson of Late Ustad Bismillah Khan arrest along with other two others in connection with the theft of the maestro’s silver shehnais, police said in Varanasi. The police arrested Nazare Hussain, along with local jeweller Shanker Seth and his son Sujit Seth. As many as four silver shehnais and a wooden and silver one were stolen from Khan’s son Kazim Hussain’s home last month. They were were found in a melted condition in a jewellery shop in the Uttar Pradesh city, police said.

His son Nazare got silver shehnais melted by jewellers in the Chetganj area of the city. According to them, over one kg of melted silver along with one shehnai made of wood and silver have been recovered from the possession of the jewellers. “The stolen shehnais were sold to the local jewellers for a meagre Rs 17,000 and melted,” said STF SSP Amit Pathak. On December 5, an FIR was registered at a police station after stealing was noticed at Kazim’s house in Dalmandi area.

As per family family, the shehnais were very special for Ustad Bismillah Khan, which were gifted to him by former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao. it is not the first time that the Bharat Ratna’s, who passed away in 2006, shehnais are in the news. Earlier, Nazim Hussain, Khan’s youngest son, alleged that a shehnai used by Khan went missing in 2009 “due to alleged involvement of family insiders” and demanded a CBI probe.

Hussain also reportedly sent an application to the Varanasi office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that the family’s ancestral house in Harha Sarai locality under Chowk police station of the temple town, be turned into a national memorial.

