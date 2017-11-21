Use landfill site at Noida’s sector 123 for waste dumping: NGT

The National Green Tribunal today refused to review its order directing the Noida Authority to use the landfill site at Sector 123 as a temporary place for dumping of waste. (Image: PTI)

The National Green Tribunal today refused to review its order directing the Noida Authority to use the landfill site at Sector 123 as a temporary place for dumping of waste. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said “no interference” was required in its order of October 24 which prohibited dumping of municipal solid waste at the site in Sector 138-A Noida. “No interference is called for in our order. The authorities would strictly adhere to Solid Waste Management Rules and ensure that due protection of the environment is taken in the area,” the bench said. The order came during the hearing of a plea filed by NGO Go Green Foundation, through advocates Ritwick Dutta and Rahul Choudhary, seeking review of this NGT order.

The NGT had on October 24 directed the Noida authority not dump municipal solid waste or any other waste at the site in Sector 138-A Noida. It had said they should use the site at Sector 123, Noida as a temporary site for dumping of waste and this dumping of waste should be strictly with the provisions of Municipal Solid Waste (Management and Handling) Rules. The NGT had then directed Uttar Pradesh government and the Noida authority to start construction of waste-to-energy plant at the designated site within six months.

“They will ensure that pits are created, constructed and waste is properly segregated is stored in a scientific manner, it is covered with soil and disinfectants are spread on regular intervals. We direct the UP pollution control board to issue directions in this behalf and ensure that those directions are properly implemented without delay and default,” it had said. The order had come on a petition filed by sector 137 resident Gaurav Choudhury against illegal dumping of waste.