USAID launches health-impact bond for Rajasthan

As part of preventive healthcare efforts, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the launch of its first health-impact bond called the Rajasthan Development Impact Bond. Through this public-private partnership, private capital will front the costs to improve the quality of health services in private health facilities in Rajasthan. It aims to improve maternal and newborn health.

Addressing the media at the GES 2017, Mark Green, administrator, USAID, said the fund size is about $2.25 million initially. He said the USAID will pay back the investments only if the providers achieve certain concrete results. “This novel pay-for-success approach is a great value for US tax payers as it unlocks private capital and resources from local government.