US Vice President Mike Pence, lawmakers send Diwali greetings

US Vice President Mike Pence (Reuters)

US Vice President Mike Pence, along with several other lawmakers have send their Diwali greetings to Indian-Americans and those celebrating the festival of lights across the globe. “Happy Diwali to those celebrating with friends and family,” Pence said in a tweet. “May we all strive for peace, prosperity and the triumph of light over darkness,” said the US Vice President.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, who last year celebrated Diwali in a temple sent in her greetings by a tweet and said she was looking forward to her visit to India next month to participate in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

“Wishing Hindus, Sikhs and Jains around the world a joyful Diwali. Saal Mubarak to all! Looking forward to my visit to India for GES2017,” Ivanka tweeted along with a picture of President Trump celebrating festival of lights in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday.

Tweeting “Happy Diwali” to all those who celebrate, Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said the Festival of Lights has always been special for her.

“May the light guide your path,” she said in another tweet.

Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen wished her friends in Southern Florida celebrating the Festival of Lights a very Happy Diwali.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio sent his Diwali greetings.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson started his major India policy speech by sending Diwali greetings to all friends in the US, India and around the world celebrating the Festival of Lights.

“Generally, fireworks accompany that. I don’t need any fireworks; I’m getting too many fireworks around me already. So we’ll forgo the fireworks,” he said, amidst laughter from a Washington audience.

America’s top corporate leadership too joined the festivities.

“Happy Diwali! May the festival of lights spread love, peace & prosperity to all!” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a tweet.

“Today, let’s light up the world with the glow of our diyas and the warmth in our hearts. From my family to yours, best wishes for Diwali!” tweeted Pepsico Chairwoman Indra Nooyi.