US to provide India resources, technology for security: Vice President Mike Pence

The US will help the Indian armed forces to obtain the resources and technology it needs to support security in South Asia, US Vice President Mike Pence said today. “You need look no further than yesterday’s announcement that the United States will sell Sea Guardian UAVs, Apache attack helicopters, and C-17 transports to India,” he said. He said the process to approve the sale was underway and expressed hope that it would “accurately” reflect “commitment to mutual security among both of our nations and the importance of our partnership for security.”

“A first-rate global power needs a first-rate military, and the United States will continue to enable the Indian armed forces to obtain the resources and technology it needs to protect the Indian people and support security in the region,” Pence told members of the US India Council in a key note address.

Pence said the US and India can deepen their ties in many industries and areas and asked India to enact the necessary economic reforms to ensure that the bilateral trade relationship is both “fair and reciprocal”. India and the US, he said are strong partners in fight against terrorism.

“Like the United States, India is too familiar with the grave danger posed by radical Islamic terrorists,” he said. “These barbarians have struck on Indian soil too many times over the decades, including the horrific attacks in Mumbai nearly a decade ago, claiming the lives of more than 160 innocents, including six Americans,” Pence said.

“The United States and India already collaborate to a significant extent. But in the face of terror networks that are ever-more sophisticated, ever-more dispersed, we will continue to take renewed action to facilitate two-way information and intelligence sharing to confront this threat,” Pence said.