US seeks safe environment for its nationals in Odisha

The US on Thursday sought safe and secure environment for its nationals visiting the coastal state of Odisha in view of the rampant Maoist activities here, officials said. The issue was raised by Consul General Katherine B Hadda at the US Consulate in Hyderabad when she met Odisha’s DGP K B Singh here.

Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Y B Khurania was also present in the discussion. “During the meeting, there was elaborate discussion with regard to cooperation between the US and the Government of Odisha in subjects like human trafficking, cyber crime and availability of safe and secure environment for US nationals during their visit to Odisha as tourists or for other commercial purposes in view of the Naxal threats and related law and order situation,” an official statement issued by the Commissionrate of Police said.

The USA’s apprehensions about safety of their nationals in Odisha come from an incident in March 2012 when the CPI(Maoist) had abducted two Italian nationals – Paolo Basusco and Claudio Colangelo while they were touring the Daringbadi area in Kandhamal district. They were later released following negotiations with the Maoists.