US Secretary of Navy Richard V Spencer visiting India

US Secretary of the Navy Richard V Spencer has arrived here on a three-day trip where the two sides will discuss the growing cooperation between their navies and shared commitment to the rule of law, freedom of navigation, and free and fair trade, an US Embassy statement said. Spencer, who reached here on Thursday, met Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Indian Navy chief, Admiral Sunil Lanba for discussions.

“The relationship between the United States and India is based on our shared values and desire to preserve peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and across the seas. India is a model for peacefully resolving maritime border disputes and a strong provider of security. We look forward once again to joining the Indian Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force in the Malabar exercise to be hosted in the Pacific next year,” said Spencer, who is on his first visit to India as Secretary of the Navy. He will depart on December 23.