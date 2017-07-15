US recognises India as major economic and defence partner: Thomas Vajda

A senior official in the Trump administration today said that the US recognises India as a major partner in the economic and defence fields as well as in the fight against the terrorism.(Reuters)

Underscoring that ties between India and the US have never been stronger, a senior official in the Trump administration today said that the US recognises India as a major partner in the economic and defence fields as well as in the fight against the terrorism. “We are partners in the true sense of the word working together on an incredibly broad range of issues including security, defence, trade and investment and even exploration in space,” Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Thomas Vajda said. Addressing the FICCI-IIFA Global Business Forum organised here in partnership with the Asia Society Policy Institute, he said, “I can honestly say that the ties between the two countries have never been stronger.” Vajda, who had recently served as the US Consul General in Mumbai, said the US “fully recognises the importance of what India represents – a democratic nation at the Centre of a region of great consequence, a market for our companies to serve and grow in and a partner in the fight against the evils of terrorism in all its form.” “That’s is why in recognising India as a major defence partner US is committed to India’s rise as a leading security provider,” he added.

You May Also Like To Watch:



Noting that India and the US are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations, Vajda said that bringing India and the US together is a convergence of the values of the two nations and national interests. Vajda referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington last month, saying President Donald Trump hosted the first-ever working dinner in Modi’s honour. Trump declared the US-India relationship is and will continue to be one of the most important strategic relationships of the 21st century, the official said. During their five-hour long meeting, Vajda said, the two leaders focused on a range of issues, including defence, economic ties, energy security, innovation, technology and entrepreneurship.

India and the US are two strong resilient democracies that share common values and whose national interests closely align. “Trade and economic ties will remain a fundamental pillar of our relationship,” he said, adding that innovation, technology and entrepreneurship are also key drivers of bilateral growth. “Our two countries are working together in support of peace and security, they are working together to spur economic growth and create jobs. The leaders in governments in both our nations are committed to strategic benefits of the relationship. This is all hugely important and calls for great optimism about the future of this partnership,” he added.