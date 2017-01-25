US President Donald Trump speaks to PM Narendra Modi; 5 key highlights

US President Donald Trump called up PM Narendra Modi. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump called up PM Narendra Modi today. The White House had released Trump’s schedule for the day and said “The President speaks with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi”. This call is in return for the congratulatory message sent by PM Modi in the wake of Trump winning the US presidential elections – PM Modi was among the first 5 world leaders to convey their good wishes on his spectacular win against all odds.

1. PM Modi had then said the two nations would continue to build on the “bedrock of strong Indo-US ties”. Trump was scheduled to speak with PM Modi at 1 PM Washington DC time, which is 11:30 PM IST. Trump has already spoken to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican Premier Pena Nieto, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

2. According to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over telephone. This conversation is a continuation of Trump announcements during the election campaign in which he favoured strengthening of ties with India if elected to power.

3. In fact, India is among the few countries in addition to Israel with whom Trump had indicated he would be looking to forge close ties with. Trump had also voiced his admiration for India’s fast economic growth rate and PM Narendra Modi’s economic and other reforms.

4. Donald Trump looked forward to hosting PM Modi in the United States later this year, the statement said.

5. Donald Trump had said then that, “Under a Trump Administration, we are going to become even better friends, in fact I would take the term better out and we would be best friend.” For good measure he had added, “I look forward to working with Prime Minister Modi. India is key and a key strategic ally.”

During the conversation, both President Trump and PM Modi indicated their intent to ramp-up the diplomat and strategic relationship between both countries further.

Ever since Donald Trump have have taken charge of the White House he have called on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican Premier Pena Nieto. On Sunday, Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and yesterday he had a telephonic conversation with the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

(With agency inputs)