US may resume premium processing of H-1B visas (IE)

(IE)USCIS had suspended the premium processing these visas for six months starting April. A statement from the agency had said, “USCIS plans to resume premium processing of other H-1B petitions as workloads permit. We will make additional announcements with specific details related to when we will begin accepting premium processing for those petitions.” Any move to lift the premium processing of H-1B visas will come as a great relief for the Indian companies as they use this route to send employees to US on an urgent mission, which is often.

The move also comes amidst US labour secretary Alexander Acosta, calling for increasing the minimum salary of foreign workers on H-1B visas, from the existing $60,000 to at least $80,000. Recently, Infosys in its annual report, had said, “Changes in immigration laws in our key markets would restrict offshore outsourcing or restrict the availability of certain visas thereby limiting our ability to staff the projects in a timely manner and generate revenues.