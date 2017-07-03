US Independence Day: Deepening ties with United States India’s priority, says President Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee (PTI)

US Independence Day: Extending his greetings to the US on their Independence Day, President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said India “attaches high priority” to further expanding and deepening relations with the “world’s oldest democracy”. The US celebrates its Independence Day on July 4. Mukherjee said in a message to US President Donald Trump: “The strategic partnership between our two nations — the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy — is based on shared values and the growing convergence of our strategic interests.” The President observed that the multi-faceted strategic partnership between the two countries “spans almost every aspect of human activity” and had a critical global significance. “India attaches high priority to further expanding and deepening its relations with the US. I am happy that the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US and his discussions with you have provided greater opportunities for our two countries to take our mutually beneficial co-operation to greater heights in the years to come,” Mukherjee said.