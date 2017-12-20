US hails India as global power, flays Pakistan over terrorism issue

Donald Trump administration has hailed India as ‘global power’ even as US lashed out at Pakistan over terrorism issue.

Donald Trump administration has hailed India as ‘global power’ even as US lashed out at Pakistan over terrorism issue. In its first National Security Strategy (NSS), Trump government has said these. This comes after two bilateral meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump’s recent visit to Hyderabad. This assumes significance as Washington has upgraded its assessment about India in the last 15 years. Notably, in 2015, in Obama administration’s last NSS, India’s role was described as a ‘regional provider of security’ and in 2010, India was termed one of ’21st century centers of influence’. In 2006, during George W Bush administration’s NSS, it had called India as one of “regional and global engines of growth” and in 2002, it was viewed as a “potential great democratic power of 21st century”.

Meanwhile, New Delhi has welomed this development. “We appreciate the strategic importance given to India-US relationship in the new National Security Strategy released by the US. As two responsible democracies, India and the US share common objectives, including combating terrorism and promoting peace and security throughout the world. A close partnership between India and the US contributes to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region as well as to the economic progress of the two countries,” Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

“A geopolitical competition between free and repressive visions of world order is taking place in the Indo-Pacific region, which stretches from the west coast of India to the western shores of the United States, represents the most populous and economically dynamic part of the world. The US interest in a free and open Indo-Pacific extends back to the earliest days of our republic,” the NSS document said.

“We welcome India’s emergence as a leading global power and stronger strategic and defence partner. We will seek to increase quadrilateral cooperation with Japan, Australia, and India. We will expand our defense and security cooperation with India, a Major Defense Partner of the United States, and support India’s growing relationships throughout the region,” 68-page strategy paper said.

“We will press Pakistan to intensify its counter-terrorism efforts, since no partnership can survive a country’s support for militants and terrorists who target a partner’s own service members and officials. The United States will also encourage Pakistan to continue demonstrating that it is a responsible steward of its nuclear assets,” the document said.