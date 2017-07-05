US H1B visa: Rahul Gandhi blasts Narendra Modi for failing to raise issue with Donald Trump, calls PM weak

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a Twitter post. (Source: PTI)

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a Twitter post on Wednesday morning for no mention of US H1-B visa and not objecting the use of term Indian-administered Kashmir during his meeting with the US President Donald Trump last month. In his latest Tweet, Rahul Gandhi called Narendra Modi a weak Prime Minister. “India has a week PM,” posted the Congress VP. The H1B visa was speculated to be a major issue of discussion between the two leaders during Prime Minister’s US visit last month. However, in what came as a surprise to many, there was no mention of it in the joint statement released by PM Modi and US President Trump.

Apart from this, the Modi-Trump meeting landed in another controversy with the US state department using the phrase Indian Administered Kashmir in a statement declaring Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Salahuddin a “global terrorist”. The statement describing Salahuddin’s terror activities over the years reads, “Mohammad Yusuf Shah, AKA Syed Salahuddin, is the senior leader of the militant group Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). In September 2016, Salahuddin vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, threatened to train more Kashmiri suicide bombers, and vowed to turn the Kashmir valley ‘into a graveyard for Indian forces.’ Under Salahuddin’s tenure as senior HM leader, HM has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people.”

Back then, in a series of tweets, AICC chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had flayed the central government saying that there was no protest from Indian side against this shocking reference. Citing part of the text on the US government’s order, Surjewala said, “Shocking that U.S Govt order on Syed Salahuddin refers to “Indian Administered J&K”. No protest from Modi Sarkar. Complicit sell-out? 1/n.”

In another tweet, he had said that terrorism should never be politicised. “Terrorism should never be politicised and a collective effort is needed to eradicate it, which should be sans partisan considerations. 4/n,” Surjewala wrote.