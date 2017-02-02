US H-1B visa row: Mamata Banerjee says ‘must protect our IT companies’, ‘secure interests’ of techies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to express her concern over the issue. She said, “News about H-1B visas is concerning. We must protect our IT companies and professionals and give them full support.” (PTI)

A legislation that was introduced in the US House of Representatives which calls for more than doubling the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders to $ 130,000, making it difficult for firms to use the programme to replace American employees with foreign workers, including from India has drawn the ire of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who took to Twitter to express her concern over the issue. She said, “News about H-1B visas is concerning. We must protect our IT companies and professionals and give them full support.” Mamata also added that the country is proud of the world-class talent of IT professionals, she said, “India is proud of the world-class talent of its IT techies. It is our duty to secure their interests.”

As a result of Trump’s decision on H-1B visa holders, the tech world appears to be the biggest loser and the IT corporates are trying to find the best way to counter the decision. The effects of the Act have already been felt in the Indian markets, with share prices of major tech companies plummeting. Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL were among those badly hit. The Act could also lead to a decrease in interest in students flocking to American universities.

For US President Donald Trump this seems to be just another issue in the larger scheme of immigration reform. Earlier, Trump’s order of banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries caused chaos among people who are trying to enter the US. The countries impacted were Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.