US government joins food fight over menu labeling requirements

The city has a similar calorie labeling rule for chain restaurants but expanded the regulations this year to include more places where foods are sold. (Image: Reuters)

The US government has joined a food fight between New York City and a national group opposing new food labeling regulations for chain grocery and convenience stores. The Department of Justice filed legal papers this week asking a judge to block the city from enforcing a law requiring some stores serving prepared foods to post calorie information where the foods are sold.

The city has a similar calorie labeling rule for chain restaurants but expanded the regulations this year to include more places where foods are sold. The National Association of Convenience Stores is challenging the rules in court.

The Food and Drug Administration had proposed similar calorie labeling requirements but has delayed implementation until May 2018. City officials say that delay is unwarranted and plan to move forward this month.