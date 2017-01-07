US ambassador to India Richard Verma’s tenure likely end later this month

Verma’s last assignment will be attending Vibrant Gujarat Summit, he is also likely to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi before returning home. (Source: ANI)

The tenure of Richard Verma, US ambassador to India, is likely to end on January 20, some recent US media reports said. The development is likely to occur as US President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team has asked President Barack Obama’s political appointees to quit ahead of the new administration’s inauguration. However, there is nothing new in change in the administration with the change in government in US. The only thing makes the case different here is the hurriedness being followed. Conventionally, the ambassadors are usually allowed to stay on till replacements are found, an Indian official told the Indian Express. “Usually, existing envoys carry on till the Senate confirmation of the appointments,” the official was quoted as saying by the India Express.

A report in the Indian Express said that five out of seven top US envoys to India have been political appointees or non-career officers as they are called. The five envoys named by both Democratic and Republican candidates are, Robert Blackwill, David C Mulford, Timothy Roemer, Richard Frank Celeste, and Verma. Two of the seven, Peter Burleigh and Nancy Powell, have been career diplomats. Verma, who was a political appointee, was handpicked by Obama administration to become the first Indian-American envoy to New Delhi in November 2014.

As per reports, Verma’s last assignment will be attending Vibrant Gujarat Summit, he is also likely to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi before returning home.

A report in Politico said that transition team, tasked with replacing old appointees with new ones, has made it clear that no exception will be made in any case.