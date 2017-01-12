Urjit Patel urges government to rein in borrowings

The RBI governor also stressed the need to press for a more fluid and smoother policy implementation. (PTI)

Barely weeks before the presentation of the Union Budget 2017-18, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel on Wednesday urged the government to make progress in reducing high federal and state government borrowing.

In a departure from the past — where no RBI governor has ever attended state-sponsored investment summits like the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit — Patel, in a speech at a seminar on ‘Business Potential of International Financial Services Centre in India’ organised under the auspices of GIFT City in Gandhinagar, said the government debt to gross domestic product ratio was also constraining the country’s sovereign ratings.

“India’s total fiscal deficit, which is targeted at 6.4% of GDP in 2016-17 when combining the levels of the federal and state governments, is among the highest in G20 countries,” Patel said, citing the International Monetary Fund

data.

“We have to take cognisance of these comparisons and facts as we go forward to make progress. Specifically this will help us to better manage risks for ourselves and thereby mitigate financial volatility,” he said.

Patel added that India needed to ensure its medium-term consumer prices- based inflation target of 4% is “secured on a durable basis”, while touting the importance of “low and stable inflation”, hewing closely to his previous comments on the subject.

The RBI governor also noted that the RBI would continue to press ahead with a “fluid transmission” of monetary policy, less than two weeks after lenders announced steep cuts in their lending rates.

The RBI governor also stressed the need to press for a more fluid and smoother policy implementation. We have to continue to work for transmission of policy measures effectively, he said.

Patel’s comments come amid deepening secrecy over who took the call to demonetise R500 and R1,000 notes two months ago.

Addressing the audience at the summit, Patel said the RBI is working closely with IFSC stakeholders on diverse subjects. The government has successfully embarked on fiscal consolidation path since 2013. Besides, a supportive government policy on food helped RBI combat inflation, he said.

On the issue of regulations for the IFSC at GIFT, Patel advocated for a “a single regulator for Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City” could contribute to better regulation and supervision of the financial entities in the City.

In GIFT City currently, banks are being regulated by RBI, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) are regulating securities markets and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authorities (IRDA) regulating functioning of the insurance agencies. International financial services centres, such as those located in Dubai and Singapore, have single regulators.