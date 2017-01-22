Uri attack: Pakistani teen’s relatives send release plea to PM Narendra Modi

Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum, who is a a medical practitioner in Lahore and brother of Faisal Awan, has appealed to PM Narendra Modi to order a review of the case. The brother hopes that Islamabad’s decision to release Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chavan will clear the way for his sibling to be released and sent home too. (IE)

Two Pakistani teenagers – Faisal Awan, a resident of Potha Jandgran near the village of Koomi Kote in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and his school-mate Ahsan Khursheed, from Khilayana Khurd in Muzaffarabad’s Hattian Bala tehsil, both the villages are close to the Line of Control (LoC) – were arrested three days after the Uri attack, on September 21, 2016 on suspicion of facilitating a terrorist attack on the 12 Infantry Brigade’s headquarters in Uri. As per the reports by Indian Express, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a dossier presented to Pakistan claimed the two had confessed to facilitate the ‘infiltration’ of a group of four Jaish-e-Muhammad cadres who carried out the Uri Army camp attack.

Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum, who is a a medical practitioner in Lahore and brother of Faisal Awan, has appealed to PM Narendra Modi to order a review of the case. The brother hopes that Islamabad’s decision to release Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chavan will clear the way for his sibling to be released and sent home too.

Tabassum said that his brother is just a schoolchild. His appeal to PM Modi comes amid delicate behind-the-scenes diplomatic contacts between India and Pakistan, aimed at lowering tensions which flared in September following the Uri attack and India’s counter-strikes on terrorist outposts across the LoC.

Previous week, Sharad Kumar, the NIA Director-General said the Uri attack was carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba, not the Jaish-e-Muhammad as first claimed by the Army and MEA. Though Kumar declined any comment on the two teenagers’ case, saying investigations were going on. However, a senior NIA source said the agency so far had not found any material evidence to suggest the two teenagers were linked to the Uri attack or other terrorist operations. And if the local police sources in Muzaffarabad are to be believed, both teenagers had skipped a school picnic on September 21 as they planned to meet a girl. Their rendezvous, however, soured after the boys ran into the girl’s family, and they reportedly fled into the nearby woods, losing their way and crossing the LoC by mistake.

Meanwhile during the interrogation the two teenagers provided several contradictory accounts, some of which are now known to be untrue. In a statement on October 3 previous year, the NIA claimed Awan identified one of the four slain terrorists behind the Uri attack as Hafiz Ahmad, who, he said, was the son of Feroze, a resident of Dharbang village, west of Murree. But the only attacker to be identified so far is Gujranwala resident Muhammad Anas (code-named Abu Siraqa) for whom the Lashkar-e-Taiba held funeral prayers. NIA official said that there is a possibility that the teenagers were frightened or coerced when they gave the officials their early testimony.