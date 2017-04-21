Upset over delay, Subramanian Swamy leaves session in a huff

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy today walked out of an event without speaking, apparently because he was upset over the delay in start of the session which he was to address. (PTI)

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy today walked out of an event without speaking, apparently because he was upset over the delay in start of the session which he was to address. Swamy, also a Rajya Sabha member, reached the venue of the Mindmine Summit — a flagship event of the Hero Group — on time. He was to speak at the session on ‘The Emerging Tax Map: Will Indians Finally Become More Accountable?’. The other co-panelists were Bharat Shah, Executive Director of ASK Group, Vishwavir Ahuja, MD & CEO of RBL Bank, and Anil Bokil, founder of ArthaKranti Sansthan.

On reaching the venue, Swamy saw an earlier session in progress in which Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was the main speaker, though it was to end at 1.15 pm. Swamy, who was to speak at 2 pm, was apparently annoyed by the delay and decided to leave. The organisers, including Sunil Kant Munjal, chairman of Hero Corporate Service Pvt Ltd, tried to pacify Swamy and requested him to participate in the session.

Swamy, however, did not budge and left the venue, forcing the organisers to cancel the session. When contacted, Swamy said, “The function was delayed. The organisers had called me at 2 pm and I waited for half an hour. Since the function was not starting and I had another function to attend, I had to leave.”