Upset Class 9th student kills self for getting ‘low’ 9.1/10 marks

Upset over scoring ‘low marks’, a meritorious Class 9th student committed suicide by jumping in front of train in Andha Pradesh’s Nellore district. The student, who scored 9.1/10 marks in the examination, was upset over not getting 10/10 marks, India Today TV Channel reported. 14-year-old Dhamulluri Vinay, a native of Bitragunta village, expressed unhappiness over not scoring 10/10 and remained sad the entire day. The parents, who were inconsolable after the shocking incident, blamed management for putting up too much pressure.

"He was a very good student. But the management put too much pressure and insisted on 10/10. This is not fair," his mother was quoted as saying by India Today. Vinay committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Kavali town of Nellore district on Tuesday morning. Vinay's body was sent for postmortem. A case of unnatural death was filed by RPF police. Vinay was a student of city's Geetanjali English Medium School. Days ago a student from Hyderabad studying in North Carolina University in the US had committed suicide after scoring low marks in exams. 23-year-old Shiva Kiran ended his life by hanging from the ceiling fan in his room in the university hostel.

Another student, Yash Khatwani (22), who was pursuing MBBS from Uttar Pradesh’s Sri Rammurti College, hanged himself in his hostel room in Bhojipura area. Puvvala Prem Prasad (22), a fourth-year student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, ended his life by hanging himself in his hostel room. He did not leave any suicide note.