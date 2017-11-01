UPSC mains 2017 cheating case: IPS officer, wife arrested, might be sacked; top developments so far

IPS officer Safeer Karim. (Photo: Indian Express)

UPSC mains 2017 cheating case: Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Safeer Karim was taken into custody on Monday for cheating during the Civil Services (Main) Examination in Chennai. Karim who is still on probation was caught even as his wife Joyce Joy was dictating answers to him over a Bluetooth device at the Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School in Egmore, according to the police as quoted by Indian Express. While Karim was nabbed by the police soon after he was caught cheating, his wife Joy was also arrested later. The police team in Chennai sought help from their counterparts in Hyderabad to nab Karim’s wife, after which she was been taken into custody on Tuesday. Here are the top development of the case that you should know about-

1. Safeer Karim is a 2014-batch IPS officer from Kerala who was serving as the Assistant Superintendent of Police in Nanguneri sub-division, a taluk headquarters in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu.

2. He founded ‘Karim’s La Excellence’, a coaching center for civil service aspirants, with branches in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Calicut, Bhopal and Hyderabad. Karim was well-known among IAS aspirants in the state of Kerala, as he organized orientation programmes for them across the state.

3. After he was caught cheating, Karim has been charged under Section 420 of the IPC for cheating and dishonesty. Due to his action at the centre, he may face disciplinary action, including dismissal from service as he is still on probation.

4. The report states that Karim during the exam used three electronic gadgets in the exam hall on Monday, including a spy cam (button camera) attached to his shirt, a mini cellphone and a micro Bluetooth device that looks like a hearing aid.

5. Karim’s wife Joyce was dictating answers to him by referring to books and Internet. Karim allegedly sent the pictures of the question paper with the help of gadgets he took to the exam hall to his wife and aide who then further helped him.