UP Shocker! First denied ambulance, man forced to carry wife’s body on cart after Mainpuri hospital denies hearse van

Kanhaiya Lal with is wife’s body. (Express Photo)

After being allegedly denied an ambulance, a 37-year-old man had to carry his sick wife on a handcart for around 8 kilometres to reach Maharaja Tej Singh District Hospital in Mainpuri on Monday. However, the woman was declared brought dead on reaching the hospital. His ordeal, however, did not end there. According to The Indian Express, the husband was denied a hearse van to carry his wife’s mortal remains and had to use the same hand cart which he uses to sell vegetables to bring his wife’s body home.

Kanhaiya Lal said his wife Soni (35) had complained of breathlessness on Monday. “I called up an ambulance to go to the hospital. But when it did not arrive, I took her to the hospital in my handcart. The doctors said she had died. When I requested the hospital for a vehicle to return with the body, no one responded… So, I put the body on the handcart and returned home,” he was quoted as saying by the paper.

On being asked whether Lal had called up the government’s ‘108 ambulances’ service and did not get any response, Principal Secretary (Medical Health) Prashant Trivedi replied in the negative. “A probe conducted by Mainpuri DM Pradeep Kumar has found that the person did not make any call to the ‘108 ambulances’ service… He might have called the hospital or some other number… He is very poor and does not even have a phone… The incident is unfortunate,” he added.

He, however, said that the man did request for an ambulance while returning home, but did not get. “Hospital employees, who should have guided him on how to get a hearse van, did not do so,” he further said.

After the probe, hospital eye surgeon Dr Praveen Kumar Jha, who is also the nodal officer for hearse vans and chief pharmacist Harnath Singh, in charge of the emergency ward, have been asked to give an explanation.

A team was also set up by the hospital to probe allegations. Refuting the DM’s report, hospital Chief Medical Superintendent R K Sagar said Lal did not ask for a hearse van. “Today, we visited the family… When I asked the man why he did not call on the phone numbers written on the hospital walls or followed the steps mentioned there to get the vehicle, the man said he did not know about this,” he was quoted as saying by the paper.