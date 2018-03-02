UP Police constable informed about her daughter’s death while on duty, what he did next will restore your faith in humanity

UP Police constable rushes to save a man stabbed by unidentified men

Between family and duty, he chose the latter. Bhupendra Tomar (57), a UP Police Constable did something which will re-affirm your faith in humanity and encourage you to do your work with utmost sincerity. It began while Tomar was on patrolling with his team. It was then when the team received information that a man had been stabbed multiple times by unidentified assailants. The team, which was on patrolling in the Badagaon area which falls under the Saharanpur district, turned to rush towards the spot to save the man fighting for life.

But all of a sudden, Tomar received a call which shattered him to the core. His family informed him that her daughter had died after collapsing in the wash-room. This was a big shock for Tomar as her 27 year old daughter wasn’t suffering from any chronic illness and it was a sudden death case. However, even after such a jolt, he collected himself and took the decision which many few courageous men will go for. He decided to save the man who was a complete stranger for him rather than going back home. His team asked him multiple times to rush to his family in such grim time but he insisted on focussing on the man who needs urgent help.

And his efforts didn’t go in vain. The man, a veterinarian by profession, was saved by the doctors. He thanked Tomar for taking such a bold step to save his life. On being asked about his tough step, Tomar told TOI that he chose a living person over a dead person. He claimed that he chose his duty’s call and rushed to save the man. It must be noted that his daughter, a nurse by profession, had married last year itself.

The UP Police department has been praising Tomar for his examplery attitude. As per a TOI report, O P Singh, director general of police, called Tomar and extended all possible help to his aggrieved family. Saharanpur deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Sharad Sachan, and senior superintendent of police (SSP), Saharanpur, Babloo Kumar will also felicitate him, the report added.

He expressed his gratitude for the support he received from the police department. He especially mentioned that his seniors had been very helpful to him.