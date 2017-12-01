UP Nagar Panchayat Election 2017 Results Live Updates: Counting begins; verdict to be out soon

Counting begins; results to be out soon.

UP Nagar Panchayat Elections 2017 Results: It’s a big day today as the verdict of UP Nagar Panchayat Elections 2017 will be declared on Friday. The counting is underway Uttar Pradesh has witnessed three-phase civic polls on November 22, 26 and 29. It is the first electoral examination for the ruling BJP, which stormed to power in the assembly elections earlier this year with a massive mandate. 24 districts went to polls on November 22, while 25 districts on November 26, and 26 districts on November 29. Counting of votes polled for 438 nagar panchayats is taking place. These polls, being held eight months after the BJP came to power with a landslide victory, will mark the first electoral test for the Yogi Adityanath government. The civic polls would indicate whether the 45-year-old priest-turned-politician has been able to maintain BJP’s popularity wave which saw the saffron party storm to power in the state earlier this year. Though, the BJP has traditionally been strong in the urban constituencies, the acid test for Adityanath would be to match the performance of the assembly elections. The outcome will indicate the mood of the voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, say political observers.

UP Nagar Panchayat Elections Results 2017: Here are all the LIVE Updates:-

8:00 AM The counting has begun for UP Nagar Panchayat Elections Results 2017.