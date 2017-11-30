Big win for Yogi Adityanath in UP civic elections, predicts Exit Poll; BJP to win these cities

Allahabad: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath being garlanded by Bharatiya Janata Party workers during an election campaign rally for civic polls in Allahabad on Wednesday (November 22. PTI Photo

UP civic polls 2017: In what was being dubbed as a litmus test for incumbent chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, the priest-turned-politician looks set to pass with flying colours in the UP civic elections, according to the Exit Poll by ABP News-C Voter. The exit poll for the 16 municipal corporations, where elections took place in three phases, predict that the saffron party will win in 15 out of 16 cities. Since demonetisation of last year, no party in UP has been able to beat BJP in local body elections on the issue in Uttar Pradesh. It seems the trend will continue.

The Uttar Pradesh CM has extensively campaigned to ensure a win for his party in the civic polls. For the first time, the BJP released a manifesto for urban body polls and made several development promises. Not only this, the saffron party also set up a war room of 50 members for campaign and poll management and hired two helicopters for Adityanath, state BJP chief MN Pandey and two deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma for the campaign.

The final counting will be done tomorrow (December 1). Here is how BJP, others will perform as per the Exit Poll in 16 cities:

1. Lucknow Municipal Corporation: BJP is expected to get 40% votes, BSP – 13 , SP-27%, Congress 18% and others 1%.

2. Kanpur Municipal Corporation: Here BJP is predicted to get 34% votes, as per the Exit Poll.

3. Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation: Exit poll predicts a victory for BJP Mayor candidate Asha Sharma.

4. Bareilly Municipal Corporation: Here BJP is predicted to get 49%, SP-20%, BSP-9%, Congress-18%

5. Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation: In Yogi Adityanath’s stronghold, BJP is expected to get 45% votes, BSP-11%, SP-22%, Congress-10%.

6. Agra Municipal Corporation: Here BJP is expected to get 52% votes, SP-12 and BSP-27%.

7. Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation: Here BJP looks set to get 50% votes, SP-7%, Congress-13%, BSP-21% in all 70 wards of the newly formed civic body.

8. Jhansi Municipal Corporation: BJP is expected to get 46% votes, SP-9%, BSP 23% in all 60 wards of the city.

9. Ayodhya Municipal Corporation: BJP is predicted to get 48% votes, SP-32%, BSP-17%, Congress-2%.

10. Varanasi Municipal Corporation: In PM Modi’s Parliamentary constituency, BJP is expected to get 45% vote, Congress-16%. SP-21%, BSP-14%

11. Meerut Municipal Corporation: BJP to get 47%, SP-16%, Congress 9%, BSP-24%.

12. Saharanpur Municipal Corporation: BJP is expected to get 37%, SP-21%, BSP-27%, Congress-13%.

14. Aligarh Municipal Corporation: As per the poll, BJP will get 46%,, SP-24%, BSP-24% and Congress 3%.

15. Allahabad Municipal Corporation: Here also poll predict a BJP victory.

16. Firozabad Municipal Corporation: BJP is expected to face a setback from Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party here. SP to get 30%, BJP-25, BSP-7%, Congress-7%.