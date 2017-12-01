UP mayoral polls elections results 2017: Full list of winners of all municipal corporations, nagar nigams, mayors of 2012

Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation results will be announced soon. All eyes will be on the winners of 18 Mayor post – considered as the most prestigious in these elections. Last time Bharatiya Janata Party had won 12 seats in these elections. However, this time, the saffron party is facing an anti-incumbency factor. The election is also touted to be a litmus test serving Yogi Adityanath government. The party has given prominence to Baniya and Brahmin candidates on the non-reserved seats. On the other hand, BSP and SP, which didn’t contest elections last time, have fielded candidates on the seats. All in all, it will be very interesting contest. Several exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the BJP in these elections.

Here is the list of Mayor election results 2017:

This list is being continously updated. Find the list of winners and expected winner below:

1. Lucknow Municipal Corporation: Winner: To be announced soon; Expected winner: BJP candidate is expected to get 40% votes

2. Kanpur Municipal Corporation: Winner: To be announced soon; Expected winner: BJP candidate is predicted to get 34% votes, as per the Exit Poll.

3. Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation: Winner: To be announced soon; Expected winner: BJP candidate Asha Sharma is expected to win.

4. Bareilly Municipal Corporation: Winner: To be announced soon; Expected winner: Here BJP is predicted to get 49%, SP-20%, BSP-9%, Congress-18%

5. Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation: Winner: To be announced soon; Expected winner: BJP is expected to get 45% votes, BSP-11%, SP-22%, Congress-10%.

6. Agra Municipal Corporation: Winner: To be announced soon; Expected winner:BJP is expected to get 52% votes, SP-12 and BSP-27%.

7. Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation: Winner: To be announced soon; Expected winner: Here BJP looks set to get 50% votes, SP-7%, Congress-13%, BSP-21% in all 70 wards of the newly formed civic body.

8. Jhansi Municipal Corporation: Winner: To be announced soon; Expected winner: BJP is expected to get 46% votes, SP-9%, BSP 23% in all 60 wards of the city.

9. Ayodhya Municipal Corporation: Winner: To be announced soon; Expected winner: BJP is predicted to get 48% votes, SP-32%, BSP-17%, Congress-2%.

10. Varanasi Municipal Corporation: Winner: To be announced soon; Expected winner: BJP is expected to get 45% vote, Congress-16%. SP-21%, BSP-14%

11. Meerut Municipal Corporation: Winner: To be announced soon; Expected winner: BJP to get 47%, SP-16%, Congress 9%, BSP-24%.

12. Saharanpur Municipal Corporation: Winner: To be announced soon; Expected winner: BJP is expected to get 37%, SP-21%, BSP-27%, Congress-13%.

13. Moradabad Municipal Corporation: Winner: To be announced soon; Expected winner: BJP candidate is expected to win

14. Aligarh Municipal Corporation: Winner: To be announced soon;As per the poll, Expected winner: BJP is expected to win with 46% votes, SP-24%, BSP-24% and Congress 3%.

15. Allahabad Municipal Corporation: Winner: To be announced soon; Expected winner: Here also poll predict a BJP victory.

16. Firozabad Municipal Corporation: Winner: To be announced soon; Expected winner: Samajwadi Party is expected to win.

LIST OF ELECTED MAYORS (NAGAR NIGAM) OF U.P.

1 Meerut -Madhu Gurzer – Female 40 BC-Women BJP

2 Ghaziabad – Damyanti Goel – Female 52 Women BJP

3 Moradabad – Tufail Hassan Male 48 Unreserved SP

4 Bareilly – Supriya Aren Female 43 Women Congress

5 Aligarh – Ashutosh Vashney Male 51 Unreserved BJP

6 Agra – Anjula Singh Mahoar Female 37 SC- Women BJP

7 Kanpur – Raveendra Patni Male 52 Unreserved BJP

8 Jhansi – Dr. B. Lal Male 73 SC Congress

9 Allahabad – Ch. Jitendra Nath Singh Male 52 Unreserved Congress

10 Lucknow – Dr. Dinesh Sharma Male 45 Unreserved BJP

11 Gorakhpur – Anju Chaudhary Female 59 BC BJP

12 Varanasi – Kaushlandra Singh Male 31 BC BJP