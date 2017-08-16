UP madrasa records Independence Day celebration on tape

Children at a madrasa in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Teachers at the 115-year-old Jamia Islamia madrasa in the town of Mau Aima, Uttar Pradesh on the 71st Independence Day of India on Tuesday recorded the whole celebration on tape. Around 350 students took part in the celebrations. Classrooms were decorated with balloons on either side of the doors and paper flags were stuck on table tops, while microphones were put up in place. The old Jamia Islamia Madrasa is among those, who under strict supervision, had celebrated the Independence Day despite a fatwa that was issued by a prominent Bareilly cleric. The cleric had asked the madrasas in the state not to sing ‘Sare Jahan Se Accha’, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ or ‘Vande Mataram’ on the Independence Day and even recorded it on tape.

According to Indian Express, the teachers at the madrasa they have not been asked to formally submit photos and videos to the government but they are keeping the clips as a measure of precaution because of the August 3 notice. Teachers who took part in the celebration said, “We have been celebrating Independence Day and Republic Day for years. This is a school. What else will we hold programmes on if not for this?” Prakash Tiwari, the Allahabad district minority officer who has been the in charge for nearly 15 years said that all 300 registered madrasas in the district have been celebrating Independence Day ever since.

Tiwari said, “The madrasas always hold celebrations on August 15 and January 26. And no punitive action will be taken against those not celebrating it. The notice to videograph the event was for the purpose of maintaining archives so that children can revisit them and enjoy them through the year. But we have been getting photos and videos on WhatsApp from madrasas across the district, though we have not formally asked for them.”