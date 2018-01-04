UP govt sends Express of Interest for setting up airport at Jewar near Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an Express of Interest (EoI) application to set up an airport at Jewar near Delhi and has started the process of acquiring land for it, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said today.

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an Express of Interest (EoI) application to set up an airport at Jewar near Delhi and has started the process of acquiring land for it, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said today. Raju said in Lok Sabha the central government has received the EoI of the Uttar Pradesh government and will provide all help in this endeavour. “I understand the Uttar Pradesh government is acquiring the land. We will extend all help to the state government for the project,” he said during Question Hour. The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has already approved the disbursal of Rs 330 crore to Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) to start acquiring land for the sanctioned international airport at Jewar in Greater Noida, bordering Delhi.