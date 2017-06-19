UP Governor Ram Naik, CM Yogi Adityanath inspect Yoga Day preparations

A full-dress rehearsal of the mega event was held at the Ramabai Ambedkar Ground. Naik and Adityanath took stock of the preparations for the event. (PTI)

Ahead of Wednesday’s International Yoga Day celebrations here in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a crowd of over 55,000, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the venue. A full-dress rehearsal of the mega event was held at the Ramabai Ambedkar Ground. Naik and Adityanath took stock of the preparations for the event. They gave directions to the district officials and the department heads involved in the event. Adityanath visited the dais and inspected the preparations. He then went around the ground to see if everything was in place.

Heavy security arrangements, including traffic regulations, were put in place for the dress rehearsal. A three-km stretch around the venue was sealed off. Modi would be arriving here on Tuesday evening. His day’s engagements will conclude with a dinner hosted by the Chief Minister at his official 5, Kalidas Marg residence. Early on Wednesday, Modi would lead a crowd of over 55,000 people, including students, teachers, yoga practitioners, officials, divyaangs (differently abled), policemen, politicians, ministers and other dignitaries. The yoga events would also be held at ten other major parks in the state capital.