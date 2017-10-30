UP government to form board for unorganised sector labourers, says state minister Swami Prasad Maurya

“But all these benefits are available only to those who are registered with the labour department,” he said, and urged them to get themselves registered. (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government will soon form a board for the unorganised sector labourers in the state and also hold a mass-wedding event for their daughters, state minister Swami Prasad Maurya has said. Speaking at a state-level Mazdoor Vikas Mahasammelan (labourers development conference) here yesterday, the labour minister said the state government has asked officials to set up registration camps for labourers. “So that they don’t have to run from pillar to post just for getting themselves registered,” he said. He said a mass-wedding event for the daughters of labourers will be organised at Allahabad on December 9 and efforts will be made to get at least 250 couples married. “I will invite Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the function.

Also, Rs 55,000 each will be transferred in the account of daughters and certificate distributed,” he said. He listed out several government schemes for labourers and urged them to register themselves to the labour department so that they can claim these benefits. He said the department provides a financial assistance of Rs 55,000 for the marriage of the daughters of labouresrs. Also, Rs 15,000 is given on the birth of a girl and Rs 12,000 on the birth of a boy, he added.

“But all these benefits are available only to those who are registered with the labour department,” he said, and urged them to get themselves registered. The programme was attended by representatives of several labour unions.