UP government seeks fresh tech evaluation for Jewar airport

The Uttar Pradesh government has sought a fresh “technical evaluation” for the proposed international airport at Jewar in the state. Against the backdrop of rising air passenger traffic, there have been discussions for setting up a second airport in the National Capital Region (NCR). The proposal for technical evaluation for Jewar airport has been made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government which came to power last month. “The current BJP government (in Uttar Pradesh) has requested us for a technical evaluation because the previous technical evaluation for Jewar airport was done many years ago. So we are doing that technical evaluation,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said at a press meet here.

There is a Greenfield Airport Policy in place for setting up new airports. Last year, the Civil Aviation Ministry said it had received a proposal from the then state government for grant of site clearance for the proposed airport near Jewar.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital handles around 1,100 flights every day and plans are afoot to increase the aerodrome’s capacity. “Within a few years, we will be using the capacity of Indira Gandhi International Airport… We (would) have to add the second airport for NCR relatively soon,” Sinha said.