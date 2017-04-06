UP government planning ordinance to regulate private school fees

The Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government is mulling to opt the ordinance route to regulate admissions and fees in private schools. (PTI)

The Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government is mulling to opt the ordinance route to regulate admissions and fees in private schools. Principal Secretary Secondary Education Jitendra Kumar, said that the department has already uploaded the draft of the ordinance pertaining to the school fees charged by private schools on the official website of the secondary education department. “Suggestions have also been invited from the public in this regard. A committee of the department will also study the similar drafts of different states including Punjab and Gujarat,” he said.

The state government has also decided to come up with guidelines to curtail exorbitant school fees charged by private schools and colleges. Jitendra Kumar also informed that the government is also mulling to make 80 per cent attendance of students in classes 9th to 12th mandatory. Apart from this the attendance of teachers through biometric would also be made compulsory. “We are planning to make 80 percent attendance of students (from classes 9th to 12th) compulsory. At the same time biometric system of attendance would also be made mandatory for teachers,” he said.

Earlier on April 4, aiming to curb activities of “cheating mafia”, the Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has directed officials to blacklist centres where mass copying takes place and register FIRs in this regard. The newly-elected BJP government has also decided that FIRs would also be registered against government teachers who are found running private coaching institutions.

In a meeting which Chief Minister Adityanath held with education department officials, it was decided that school examinations should be held over a span of 15 days and the results out in the next 15 days. “The endeavour of the government will be to ensure that examinations are held timely and on the other hand, efforts will also be made to curb cheating and use of unfair means during examinations,” an official spokesperson of the UP government said. He added that the government would act tough on examination centres from where instances of copying are reported and also against persons involved in mass copying.

“The state government will blacklist such centres and register FIRs,” the spokesperson added. Adityanath, watched a presentation of the Education Department at Shastri Bhawan, which continued late night where he “emphasised on the need to improve the quality and level of education, for which cheating mafia has to be effectively curbed”, officials said.

In the meeting, the CM made clear his strict stance on coaching classes run by teachers of government schools and government-affiliated colleges.

FIRs would be registered against such teachers, officials said. “Efforts should be made to ensure that the syllabus in schools in completed in 200 days. Attendance of teachers and students in the schools will be monitored using biometric devices. Apart from this, steps will be taken to ensure regular classes,” the spokesperson had said.