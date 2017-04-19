UP government for ‘e-tendering’ of all contracts

To curb corruption, the Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday decided that it would award government contracts only through ‘e-tendering’. (IE)

To curb corruption, the Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday decided that it would award government contracts only through ‘e-tendering’. In two other key decisions taken at a meeting of the state Cabinet today, the Yogi Adityanth government also approved Rs 487 per quintal as the minimum support price for the purchase of potato and also decided to implement the Prime Minister’s Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in the state. “In order to ensure total transparency, the state cabinet at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today decided go in for e-tendering,” state power minister Shrikant Sharma told mediapersons after the meeting.

Speaking about other decisions, he said that the minimum support price of purchase of potato was approved at Rs 487 a quintal. The crop insurance scheme also has got the cabinet’s nod and it would be implemented in next two years, he said. He said that the cabinet also decided to open 20 new agriculture science centres in various parts of the state.

Among other decisions taken today, the UP cabinet decided that the Agra airport would now be named after RSS ideologue Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya while the under construction civil terminal at Gorakhpur Air Force station would be named after Mahayogi Gorakhnath who is known as the founder of the Nath monastic movement. “A decision was taken to name the civil terminal being constructed in Gorakhpur Air Force Station after Maha Yogi Gorakhnathji. Likewise, Agra airport will now be named after Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay,” Sharma said.

Significantly, Adityanth himself is the head priest of the Gorakhnath Mutt, a leading centre of the Nath monastic order. The state Cabinet also approved another change in nomenclature today. The ‘Viklang Kalyan Vibhag’ (Handicap Welfare Department) would be renamed as the ‘Divyang Jan Shasaktikaran Vibhag’ (‘Divyang’ Empowerment Department), Sharma said. ‘Divyang’ is a term used for the differently-abled.