UP government doctors threaten to tender resignations

After government doctors in Rajasthan going on indefinite mass leave, their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh today threatened to follow suit if their long pending demands were not met soon. “We have met the officials, including the minister concerned, health secretary and director general medical services many times regarding our demands but to no avail,” UP Provincial Medical Service union general secretary Amit Singh said. “Our demands include time bound promotion, non-practising allowance, post-mortem allowance and fixed duty hours,” he said. There are around 11,000 doctors working in various government hospitals across the state. Last month, over 10,000 doctors in Rajasthan submitted their resignation to the All Rajasthan In Service Doctors Association (ARISDA) in support of their 33 long-pending demands.