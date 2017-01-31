UP Elections: Samajwadi Party ‘bahu’ Aparna Yadav assets of Rs 23 cr makes her richest candidate

Aparna Yadav and her husband has assets worth Rs 23 crore and also a Lamborghini car which belongs to her husband. (IE)

On Tuesday in the third phase of nominations for Uttar Pradesh elections, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, Aparna Yadav seems to be the richest nominee. She and her husband has assets worth Rs 23 crore and also a Lamborghini car which belongs to her husband. Yadav, filed her nomination from Lucknow Cantonment Assembly seat. The affidavit that she has attached with the form showed movable assets worth over Rs 3.27 crore while that of her husband over Rs 13.41 crore.

On the other hand, Aparna’s opponent from Bharatiya Janata Party Rita Bahuguna Joshi and her husband have assets of over Rs 2.11 crore. Joshi and her husband are sitting MLAs from the Cantt seat. But her husband does not own a vehicle, but Joshi has jewellery worth Rs 3.25 lakh. Joshi has filed Rs 10.49 lakh I-T return in 2015-16 and her husband returned Rs 3.94 lakh in the same period.

Aparna and Prateek, her husband had filed income tax returns of over Rs 50.18 lakh and Rs 1.47 crore respectively in 2015-16. Prateek has a Lamborghini worth over Rs 5.23 crore for which he had taken loan of Rs 4.5 crore from Union Bank of India last month, whereas Aparna has no car in her name.”

Aparna’s assets include immovable asset of Rs 12.50 lakh and jewelery worth Aparna Rs 1.88 crore, with agricultural land and a building and Prateek has property worth Rs 6.15 crore. As per the affidavit, Aparna has around Rs 8.54 lakh loan and while Prateek has Rs 8.7 crore loan, including Rs 81.50 lakh from step brother and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.