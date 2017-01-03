UP elections: Not religion, vote for development, says PM Narendra Modi

Addressing a huge rally, which Modi acknowledged was the largest gathering in any of his rallies, he urged the people of UP to vote for development and not religion in the coming assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the poll bugle for the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in Lucknow on Monday.

Positioning the demonetisation drive as a fight of the corrupt versus clean, Modi accused the opposition of joining ranks to oust him.

“Have you ever seen BSP and SP together… Now they are together against Modi…they say remove Modi and I say remove black money and corruption. Now it is for the people to decide,” said Modi.

“Woh kehte hain Modi hatao; main kehta hoon kaala dhan hatao. Aap tay karo,” he said, much like sounds uncannily similar to what Indira Gandhi said: “Mein kehti hoon garibi hatao. Woh kehte hain Indira hatao.”

Accusing the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party of doing politics at the cost of development, he urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to vote for the BJP to change the state’s fortunes.

“It pains me when I see how consecutive governments in the state have been functioning. Even for building a road, they first measure political considerations,” he said, adding though the Centre gave R2.5 lakh crore to UP government, the stat e govt is irresponsible and development is not their priority.