UP elections: Not lotus, or any other party, can compete with Samajwadi Party, says Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav in his Etah rally on Monday (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav in his Etah rally on Monday again reminded the people about how Bharatiya Janata Party’s politics and especially the demonetisation scheme has affected the state. He said that BJP has only advertised dreams to the people and has not done anything to concretise them. “Not the lotus nor any other party which can compete with Samajwadi Party,” said Yadav.

“So many businessmen and goldsmiths were affected due to note bandi. People lost their livelihood,” he claimed. “Rs 500,1000 notes banned without any preparation, country’s economy has got affected by this,” reiterated Yadav, who was addressing a rally before UP polls which is scheduled from February 11.

“We have given laptops to each and every family. Hopefully children are using it for their studies. This time we will give smartphones to people, so that they can be in direct touch with their government,” he added. He touched the topic of mobile banking as after demonetisation, banking, withdrawing money, or even transferring money has been difficult for various classes. He said that if banking can now be easily done through a mobile phone and additionally laptops will be a value add to it.

“We will inform you about all the development programmes we intitiate. People should invite development and vote for Jogendra Singh (who is holding election from Etah constituency) in the coming elections,” he said.

Yadav has already held a rally on Sunday in Lucknow with Congress vice-president, Rahul Gandhi. This year the party had allied with Congress, with Congress getting 105 and SP 298 of the 403 assembly seats. “These are the wheels of development. There is no doubt that we will get more than 300 seats,” he said on Sunday. After which the two presidents from SP and Congress held a 12-km roadshow called ‘UP ko ye saath pasand hai’ (UP likes this alliance), starting from the Gandhi statue at Hazratganj through most of old Lucknow.