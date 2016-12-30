UP Elections 2017: Shivpal Yadav releases list of remaining 78 seats

Soon after UP CM Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday (late night) released his own list of 235 candidates for the upcoming assembly election, Shivpal Yadav has also released the list of remaining 78 seats few hours later. (Source: PTI)

Soon after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday (late night) released his own list of 235 candidates for the upcoming assembly election, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav has also released the list of remaining 78 seats few hours later.

UP Elections 2017: Shivpal Yadav releases list of rest 78 seats. 325 seats were declared yesterday by him — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 29, 2016

On Wednesday, the Samajwadi Party (SP) had announced candidates on 325 seats and declared that the remaining 78 candidates would be announced later. The list was announced by party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav in the presence of brother Shivpal Yadav. However, chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was not present in the press conference.

The move, indicating parting of ways between the two factions of the ruling party led by Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, also confirms that the family patriarch Mulayam Singh has failed to pacify the warring duo.

Earlier, throughout the day, hectic political activity took place in the state capital. While supporters of legislators dropped from the official SP list protested outside both the houses of Chief Minister and the party chief, Akhilesh Yadav was closeted with his close aides for most of the day.

You might also want to see this:

The swift late night development from the Akhilesh camp came a day after SP supremo released the official list of 325 candidates, denying tickets to several Akhilesh loyalists.

Mulayam Singh had, in his press meet on Wednesday, ruled out projection of Akhilesh as the party’s chief ministerial candidate. It is now most likely that the candidates declared by Akhilesh Yadav will contest on different symbols as Independent candidates.

With inputs from agency