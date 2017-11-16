UP DGP Sulkhan Singh tells force to take precautionary measures ahead of Padmavati release

Taking precautionary measures ahead of the scheduled release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie ‘Padmavati’, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh has asked the force to remain extra vigilant.

Taking precautionary measures ahead of the scheduled release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie ‘Padmavati’, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh has asked the force to remain extra vigilant. The film is slated to be released on December 1. Keeping in view protests against the movie by some organisations, the force should remain alert especially at all malls and cinema halls, with anti-riot equipment, Singh said in directives to all district police chiefs. “Enough police force should be kept in reserve so that it can be deployed when needed. Local intelligence units should also be alerted to keep an eye on unscrupulous elements so that effective timely action is taken,” the DGP said.

All the SHOs and senior officers should do patrolling and keep an eye on the situation to avoid any untoward incident. “In view of the (possible) dharna, agitation, traffic jam, arsoning – all measures should be taken in advance and strict legal action should be initiated against those involved in such acts,” he said. Bhansali is facing the ire of various groups, who allege improper “depiction” of legendary queen Rani Padmavati. Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone in the titular role, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.