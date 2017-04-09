UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya says ‘will do everything to protect cows’

Keshav Prasad Maurya said Yogi Adityanath government will do everything possible to save cows in the state. (Source: IE image)

The new Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Sunday that the Yogi Adityanath government will do everything possible to save cows in the state. He hit out at the previous government for not taking enough steps to stop the illegal slaughterhouses. “The previous state governments did not implement the provisions of Cow Slaughter Act (Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955) properly. But, we will work to ensure protection to cow and bovines,” Maurya told reporters.

His remarks came over a question about RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s demand for a country-wide law against cow slaughter. Bhagwat had today termed cow slaughter a “vice” and demanded a pan-India law against it. He had also condemned violence by cow protection groups saying it “defames” the cause. “Nothing should be done while protecting cows that hurts the belief of some people. Nothing should be done that is violent. It only defames the efforts of cow protectors… The work of cow conservation should be carried out while completely obeying the law and the Constitution,” Bhagwat said.

You may also want to watch:

He said many states where RSS functionaries, a reference to BJP leaders with RSS background, have been in power have enacted such a law and expressed confidence that other governments will follow suit by dealing with local “complexities”. “Our wish is that there should be a law against cow slaughter across India,” he said. In several northeastern states, including some where BJP is in power, cow slaughter is not banned while beef is consumed widely in states like Kerala and West Bengal where the party is working to emerge as a strong political force.

The RSS chief suggested that enactment of such a law everywhere will take time due to the complexities of politics. If there is a law, it will be for promoting non-violence

not violence, he said, noting, “There cannot be a law that says you do violence. It is impossible. I am confident that wherever RSS workers are in power, they will deal with local complexities and work in that direction,” he added.

(with input from agency)