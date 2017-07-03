UP cop Shreshtha Thakur, who stood up to BJP leaders, breaks silence on Facebook after transfer by Yogi Adityanath government

Shreshtha Thakur, who made headlines for standing up to the local BJP leaders broke her silence on her Facebook page.

The lady cop, Shreshtha Thakur, who made headlines for standing up to the local BJP leaders broke her silence on her Facebook page after she was transferred to Bahraich by the CM Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government. Taking to Facebook, she wrote,”Got transfer to bhraich, it’s nepal border, don’t worry my friends I am happy ..I accept it as a reward for my good work. .u all are invited to bahraich (sic).” The cop was transferred a week after BJP’s 11 MLAs and MPs held a meeting with the chief minister over the issue. ANI reported that the local leaders and workers linked it with their pride and pressurised the government to take action against Thakur. On June 22, Thakur and her team, while checking vehicles in Syana area, stopped a person, who was driving a motorcycle without wearing a helmet, and slapped a fine of Rs 200 on him. However, the man started arguing with Thakur and called in more BJP leaders to the site.

Screenshot of the FB post of the lady cop.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defended the Uttar Pradesh government’s move to transfer a senior police officer who stood up against local saffron party leaders and said that such transfers are a part of the administration process. “It didn’t happen because she stood up against the BJP as any such transfers fall under administration process. Everybody should follow that,” BJP leader Prabhat Jha told ANI. He further said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made other transfers as well following the administration procedure.

Uttar Pradesh government, earlier in the day, had transferred Thakur, who sent five BJP leaders to the jail for creating obstacles in discharging her duties, to Bahraich. As per reports, Mukesh Bhardwaj, the party city president asserted that Thakur’s transfer was necessary to lift the morale of the party workers, news agency ANI reported.