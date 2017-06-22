UP CM Yogi Adityanath to provide uniforms, shoes to students till class 8th; hands over Rs 1 lakh cheques to CBSE, ICSE toppers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday at an event announced that he will make efforts to provide all the necessary school items to students up to class 8th in the state. He said, “the state government will make efforts to provide school uniform, shoes, socks, bags and books to students till class eighth.” Aditynath who was at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow attended an event today where he facilitated 147 meritorious students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), ICSE and Uttar Pradesh boards with the Rani Laxmibai Puraskar, according to a PTI report. All the meritorious students who were facilitated at the event were given cheques of Rs 1 lakh along with a tablet and a certificate.

While addressing the gathering of the event, the UP Chief Minister said, “Uttar Pradesh has the capability of leading the entire nation. If India has to attain the heights of success, then that road passes through UP.” Along with the students who were facilitated, their parents and principals of seven schools who produced the toppers this year were also facilitated by the CM.

The Central Board of Secondary Education after much speculation and delated announced the Class 12th board examination results on May 28, 2017, while the class 10th results were announced on June 3. The Uttar Pradesh board results for both class 10th and 12th were released on June 9, while that of ICSE were announced on May 29. CBSE was in the news during the last month due to Delhi HC’s stay on its moderation policy.