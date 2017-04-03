UP CM Yogi Adityanath to hold first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday; here’s what’s likely to be on agenda

The meeting will be presided by the chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Reuters)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is set to hold its first Cabinet meeting in Shastri Bhawan, Lucknow on the 4th of April. The meeting will be presided by the chief minister. A number of issues will be on the agenda however, it is particularly crucial for farmers who were promised loan waiver programme by Prime M inister Narendra Modi ahead of the elections during his poll campaign. Speaking days before the meet, Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Sahi has reassured farmers that the “government is committed to fulfilling its promise made to them and appropriate steps in this regard are being discussed.” The farm loan waiver programme was one of the most talked about poll promises, but no official meeting in this regard has taken place.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has also gone ahead and reassured farmers and has said that a decision in this regard would soon be taken. Among other things, the UP government is considering raising loans for farmers. A finance department spokesperson had said that state Finance Minister Rajesh Aggarwal has already started working in this regard.

BJP in its manifesto, Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra had promised to help the small and marginal farmers. Prime Minister Modi too, in his pre-poll speeches had said that providing relief for farmers would be his priority. However, with no clarity as to who will shoulder the burden of waiving off loans (Centre or state) a lot of uncertainty has been generated. The cabinet meeting tomorrow is likely to give a clarity on the issue.

Congress, on the other hand put forward its demand of countrywide farm loan waiver and had also staged a walk out from the Parliament. There are around 2.3 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh out of which 2.15 crore fall in the category of small and marginal. The government is thinking of ways to compensate the banks for their loss.

Some of the other things that the BJP has promised and which are likely to figure in the Cabinet meeting are triple talaq, legal possibilities for ram mandir and jobs creation for the youth.